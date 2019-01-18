Share with friends













Mr. Ulysses Manning (Big Daddy) was born December 4, 1934 in Quitman, Georgia. He attended Brooks County School System. Mr. Manning was a hard-working man who loved his family, especially his grandkids. He also loved working and outdoors, especially fishing. He was an awesome worker at Reames Concrete Company where he retired after 35 years.Mr. Ulysses met the love of his life in 1957. They became one and had two children. Mr. Manning grew up in Quitman, Ga and attended the Primitive Baptist Church. He departed this life Saturday, January 12, 2019 at the age of 84.He was preceded in death by his parents, late Joseph Manning, Sr. and the late Ethel Mae Stokes-Manning. His siblings CB, Norman, Joe, Willie B. James, Robert, George, Calvin, Roberta, and Janice.He leaves to cherish and celebrate a life of rich memories his devoted wife Edna B. Manning “Gator” of 61 years. In this union they enjoyed life with their two children: Sharon Manning-Gay (Lenice Williams) of Valdosta, Ga, and Kelvin U. Manning (Lashonda) of South Carolina. He leaves two sisters: Sarah Manning and Rubynell Manning of Valdosta, Ga. Two brothers: Aaron Manning and Erman “Sank” Manning (Dorothy). Three sisters-in-law: Mary Manning, Maxine Manning, and Bessie Manning of Valdosta, Ga. Eight grandchildren: Kenya Morrison, Verezne Gay, Shaquerviante Manning, Sadaria Manning, Kelvin Jr., and Sanayah Manning. Eight great grandchildren: Amir Brandon, Amare Brandon, Amor Hamilton, Kamoria Morrison, Kasyn Morrison, Elise Davis, Justice Davis, and Aria Davis. Aunt: Eva Manning of Tallahassee FL., Special friends who mean so much to him: Michael Mumford (Jackie0, Charles “Chuck” Blum (Cynthia), Reggie Oxford, John Mobley, Gilbert Bradley, Trey Odum, and a host of nephews, nieces, cousins, in laws and friends. Honorary grands: Latoyia Daniels, Kimberly Fountain, and Shanta Randall.Homegoing Celebration will be held on Saturday, January 19, 2019 at 1:00 P.M. from the sanctuary of Union Cathedral. Bishop Wade S. McCrae is Pastor and Rev. Dr. John Manning will officiate. Burial will follow in the North End Cemetery. Harrington Funeral Home Inc.

Attachments area

