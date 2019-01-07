Share with friends













Tex Brantley, 85, of Valdosta, died on Tuesday, January 1, 2019 at his residence following a period of declining health. He was born on January 4, 1933 in Morganton, North Carolina to the late Harold, Sr. and Flora Anderson Brantley. He grew up as a military brat and later joined the military himself where he served in the United States Air Force and retired as a Senior Master Sergeant. He served during Korea as a gunner on B-29’s and later during Vietnam was a boom operator on KC 135 refueling tankers. Tex lived a full and rich life always keeping a keen sense of humor and continuing to explore and challenge himself. For example, attaining the rank of Eagle Scout with Boy Scouts of America, becoming a licensed pilot, and a great love for scuba diving and underwater photography. Mr. Brantley was a member of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church

He is survived by his daughters and sons-in-law, Donna and Brian Gilley of Tallahassee, Florida, Sheryl Boinski of Valdosta, Linda and Doug Melin, and Joy and Dean Brakel all of Merritt Island, Florida; his grandchildren and their spouses, Sara and Anthony Yount of Tallahassee, Richard and Vicky Gilley of Safety Harbor, Florida, Angela and Fritz Zeher of Islamorada, Florida, Sherri Boinski of Valdosta, Trisha Melin and Robby Sheridan of Orlando, Florida, Ryan and Marissa Melin of Winter Springs, Florida, and Jenny Brakel of Honolulu, Hawaii; 13 great-grandchildren, Brantley and Cara Yount, Marcus, Travis, and Keith Gilley, Aiden, Peyton, and Dalton Zeher, Boston Boinski-Dowd, Stella Boinski, Bobby Sheridan, Matilda and Luna Melin. He was preceded in death by his wife, Leta Gene Brantley; his daughter, Rhonda Brantley, and his granddaughter, Amy Nicole Brantley.

A visitation with prayer and eulogy will be held at 12:30 p.m., a Mass of Christian burial will immediately follow at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, January 8, 2019 at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church with Rev. Brian LaBurt officiating. The committal will follow at the McLane Riverview Memorial Gardens Mausoleum. Condolences to the family may be conveyed online at www.mclanecares.com. Carson McLane.