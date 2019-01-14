Share with friends













Shirley Gioia (Nitschke) of Valdosta, went to be with the Lord on December 1, 2018 at her daughter’s home in Summerville, SC. She was retired from Cracklin Good Bakery.

She was proceeded in death by her parents, John Henry and Jessie (Harnage) Nitschke, and brother John M. Nitschke. Survivors include her daughter & son in law Theresa and Jason Buelman of Summerville, SC, her sons Phillip Gioia of Augusta and Jeff Gioia of Atlanta; her nine grandchildren and twelve great grandchildren; her sister Gail Doyle of Valdosta; her brothers R.B Nitschke of Valdosta and Michael Nitschke of Nashville; she will also be dearly missed by her best friends Jackie Thomas of Hahira, Anita Woods of Valdosta and Mrytle Evans of Valdosta.

A graveside service will be held on Friday, January 18, 2019 at 2 p.m. at McLane Riverview Memorial Gardens with Mr. John Nitschke officiating. Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.mclanecares.com. Carson McLane.