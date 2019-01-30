Share with friends













Sarah Lee Pacetti, 67, of Valdosta died Wednesday, January 23, 2019 at South Georgia Medical Center. She was born in Naylor, Georgia on January 11, 1952 to the late Joel and Bernice Brantley Green. Mrs. Pacetti loved her children and grandchildren, knitting and crochet. She enjoyed cooking and was a caregiver. Mom loved everyone and we were all her children or girls or boys.

Survivors include her husband, Maurice E. Pacetti of Valdosta; her children, Brian Evang, Heidi Elisabeth Evang both of Norway, Daniel Evang of Valdosta; her grandchildren, Ashley Evang, Brian Evang, III, Harald Evang Pedersen, Steffen Evang, Cecilie Evang, Tayler Evang, Sarah Elisabeth Evang, Jaime Evang; her great grandchildren, Saphira and Marius-Andre Evang Bakkmyr. She was preceded in death by her brothers, James and Jody and sisters, Nell and Louis.

Graveside services will be held at 12pm, Saturday, February 2, 2019 at Good Hope Cemetery in Naylor. The family will receive friends on Friday from 6-8pm at the Carson McLane Funeral Home. Condolences to the family may be conveyed online at www.mclanecares.com. Carson McLane Funeral Home.