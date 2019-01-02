Share with friends













Sarah C. Price Potter, 79, of Bowdon, passed away on Friday, December 28, 2018 due to complications of Alzheimer’s disease at Majestic Senior Care Bowdon. Born on July 01, 1939 in Valdosta to the late Henry C. Mixson and Juanita Godwin Hyatt.

She is survived by one daughter and son-in-law, Sherrie Cothron (Curtis) Stringer of Bowdon; two sisters and brothers-in-law; Voncile H. (Frank) Foos of Hilton Head Island, SC; Elvanna H. (Hideo) Ishu of Johns Creek; one brother Charles Mixson of New Port News, VA; two step daughters and family; Sylvia (David) Wade, Renee (Ken) Busby of Valdosta; one grandson and family, Dennis E. (Michele) Hughes and 7 great grandchildren of Littleton CO; several nieces and a nephew.

Preceding her in death was her stepfather, Thomas Hyatt; her husband’s; Donald E. Cothron, Arthur W. Price and James M. Potter; one brother, Herman C. Hyatt.

A visitation will be held from 1:00 to 3: 00 pm, Wednesday, January 2, 2019 in the chapel of Carson McLane Funeral Home. Entombment will follow in McLane Riverview Memorial Garden Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers the family respectively requests any remembrances in honor of Mrs. Potter be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, National Cancer Association, Shriners Crippled Children Hospital or your preferred charity. Condolences to the family may be conveyed online at www.mclanecares.com.