Russell G. Bunting, IV, 50, of Valdosta passed away on Thursday, December 27, 2018. He was born in Maryland on November 5, 1968 to the late Russell G. Bunting III and Margaret Saunders Stephens. He was a Christian and currently working as the Assistant Store Manager of Lowe’s. He enjoyed spending time with his wife, daughters and grandsons. The things he loved most in his lifetime was roller skating, traveling on new adventures and cruising on his motorcycle any chance he had.

Survivors include his wife, Tonya Bunting of Valdosta, two daughters and a son in law, Jessica Lynn and Justin Byrd of Jacksonville, FL, Ashley Nicole Bunting of Longwood, FL; his two grandsons, Owen Russell Byrd and Aiden James Byrd; his brother, Robert Russell Bunting of Pennsylvania; his stepfather, Wayne Stephens of St. Cloud, FL; his sister, Crystal Saunders and his brother, Ray Saunders both of St. Cloud, FL; his parents in law, Sherwood and Willie Lee Maluda of Adel; nieces and nephews, Paxtyn, Maraya, Aryona and Westyn Dreyer.

Funeral services will be held at 3pm, Sunday, December 30, 2018 at the Glory Hill Cowboy Church with Rev. Ray Gibbs officiating. The family will receive friends on Sunday from 2-3pm at the church prior to the service. Burial will follow in the Westview Cemetery in Nashville, GA. Condolences to the family may be conveyed online at www.mclanecares.com. Carson McLane Funeral Home.