//Rudene Harris

Share with friends













Margaret Rudene Greene Harris, 87, of Valdosta passed away on Thursday, January 17, 2019 at Langdale Hospice House after a short illness. She was born in Valdosta, Georgia on April 18, 1931 to the late Harvey Virgil and Beulah Harpe Greene. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. Mrs. Harris was a faithful member of Central Avenue Church of Christ where she was an active volunteer, including teaching Sunday School and library work. She was proud to have been the first secretary for State Farm Insurance in Valdosta. Mrs. Harris was a 1949 graduate of Valdosta High School. She was an avid band parent of the VHS Marchin’ Cats when her daughters were members and also served as chaperone chairman.

Survivors include her husband, Olly Wivian Harris of Valdosta; three daughters and sons in law, Vondean and Wayne Williams of Garden City, GA, Denise and John Hunt of Naylor, GA, Kim and Skip Beavers of Easley, SC; four grandchildren and spouses, Brandie and Marc Dame of Adel, Brooke and Mark Starr of Valdosta, Joshua Beavers of Los Angeles, CA, Camille and Addison Hamrick of Anderson, SC; two great grandchildren, Bayleigh Dame of Adel, Brooklyn Starr of Valdosta; sisters in law, Betty Greene of Rome, GA, Wynell Greene Rogers of Smryna, GA, Shirley Deriso of Monroe, GA; numerous nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, great great nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by three brothers and sister in law, Emory and Marjorie Greene, Lester V. Greene and Ralph Greene.

Funeral services will be held at 2pm, Monday, January 21, 2019 in the chapel of Carson McLane Funeral Home with Mr. John Klimko, Dr. John Hunt and Mr. Marvin Greene officiating. Burial will follow in McLane Riverview Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends on Sunday from 4-6pm at the funeral home. Condolences to the family may be conveyed online at www.mclanecares.com. Carson McLane Funeral Home.