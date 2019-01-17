Share with friends













Ronald Joseph Harrell, Sr., 76, of Valdosta died on Monday, January 14, 2019 at South Georgia Medical Center following a period of declining health. He was born in Valdosta on September 9, 1942 to the late Joseph T. and Lillian McQuaig Harrell and has been a lifelong resident of the Valdosta area. He was a retired insurance salesman/agent for over 25 years beginning with Liberty National and finally with his own company, Harrell Insurance Agency. Mr. Harrell was actively involved with his church, Forrest Park Church of Christ and served as a deacon there for many years. He loved being involved with the Latin American Missions and took many trips with the church to various countries to spread the Gospel of Christ.

He is survived by his wife, Linda Harrell; two sons and a daughter-in-law, Ronnie Harrell and Dirk and Angela Harrell; three grandsons, Tyler Harrell, Jaxon Harrell and Justin Harrell; son-in-law, Jason Garner all of Valdosta; sister, Linda McKenzie and a brother, Larry Harrell both of Tallahassee; a sister and brother-in-law, Becky and Bill Booth of Manassas, Virginia; numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Michelle Garner, and his sister, Pam Harrell.

Services for Ronald Joseph Harrell, Sr., will be held on Saturday, January 19, 2019 at 10 a.m. in the chapel of the Carson McLane Funeral Home, with Mr. Ray Joyner officiating. The burial will follow in the Sunset Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Friday evening from 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Latin American Missions, care of Forrest Park Church of Christ, P.O. Box 2330 Valdosta, Georgia 31604-2330. Condolences to the family may be conveyed online at www.mclanecares.com. Carson McLane.