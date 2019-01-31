//Robert Montgomery

Share with friends













Robert (Bob) Montgomery, 89, of Valdosta, died on Sunday, January 27, 2019 at Fellowship Home following a period of declining health. He was born on February 26, 1929 in Clewiston, Florida to the late Robert and Alta Mattison Montgomery. Mr. Montgomery retired as a Lieutenant Commander in the United States Navy after 23 years and had served during Vietnam. He loved woodworking in his shop and was a life-long student of the Spanish language. He was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather and was a member of the Bell Shoals Baptist Church in Brandon, Florida.

He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Bonnie and Ed Roberts of Madison, Indiana; his son and daughter-in-law, Robert Donald and Kerry Montgomery of Valdosta; grandchildren and their spouses, Josh Roberts of Bloomington, Indiana, Sean and Samara Roberts of Denver, Colorado, Sherri and Jim Ottman of Hahira, and James Robert and Heather Montgomery of Valdosta; his great-grandchildren, Jeremy, Abbi, Adien, and Elizabeth. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Betty Jean Montgomery.

Services for Robert (Bob) Montgomery will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, February 1, 2019 in the chapel of the Carson McLane Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor David Cummings officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. The burial will take place at Bushnell National Cemetery. Condolences to the family may be conveyed online at www.mclanecares.com. Carson McLane.