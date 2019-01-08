Share with friends













Robert (Bob) Sepulveda, 64, of Valdosta, died on Friday, January 4, 2019 at Langdale Hospice House following a lengthy illness. He was born on October 13, 1954 in Miami, Florida to the late Lawrence Kenneth and Blanche Myers Sepulveda. Bob served in the United States Marine Corps and carried those values and tradition with him the rest of his life. He stood up for the underdog and cared deeply for those around him. Even though you could classify him as a “man’s man”, he had a heart that sought to love and serve others. Before his illness forced him into retirement, he worked in various capacities with ResCare. Bob was of the Baptist faith.

He is survived by his wife, Donna Sepulveda; a son, Aidan Sepulveda; his daughters, Isabella Sepulveda and Illianna Sepulveda; his son, Gabe Leiva all of Valdosta; a sister and brother-in-law, Sharon and Bill Kelly, and his nephew Ashe Kelly all of Blackshear, Georgia; his best friends, Wayne Lorenzo and Charlie Kuntz both of Valdosta.

A memorial service celebrating the life of Robert (Bob) Sepulveda will be held and announced at a later date and time. He will be cremated according to his wishes. Carson McLane Funeral Home is serving the Sepulveda family. Condolences to the family may be conveyed online at www.mclanecares.com. Carson McLane.