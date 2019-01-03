Share with friends













Reba Jean Macaroni, 87, of Valdosta, passed away on Sunday, December 30, 2018. She was born in Carrollton, Georgia, on March 28, 1931 to the late Wright Eldred Rigsby and Jean Allen Johnson. She loved to gamble, enjoyed carnival life, and she loved her family.

Mrs. Macaroni is preceded in death by her parents Wright Eldred Rigsby and Jean Johnson, her husband Dominic Fred Marconi, and two grandsons Dominic Lee Macaroni and Don Fred Marconi. Mrs. Macaroni is survived by her three daughters Evelyn (Mike) Lindsey, Yvette Marconi (Elane Heath, Life partner), Elizabeth (Marty) Brady; her two sons John L. (Sharon) Marconi, and Dominic (Ruby) Macaroni; her six grandchildren John Marconi Jr., Ron Strobo, Laurie (Troy) Diel, Joshua Macaroni, Sheree Macaroni, and Austin Parr, her nine great-grandchildren Lindsey Diel, Davis Diel, Brandon Strobo, William Marconi, Bella Marconi, Cole Macaroni, Tyler Macaroni, Lola Cheeves, and Joseph Cheeves and her sister, Eloise Wallace.

Services for Mrs. Macaroni will be held on Friday, January 4, 2019 at 1 pm at The Carson McLane Funeral Home. Mr. Mike Lindsey will officiate. Burial will be at Sunset Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 6-8 pm at Carson McLane Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Langdale Hospice of Valdosta. Condolences to the family maybe expressed at www.mclanecares.com.