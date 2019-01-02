Share with friends













Ray Gordon Harris, 82, of Valdosta, died Saturday, December 22, 2018. He was born in Highpoint, North Carolina, on May 21, 1936 to the late Russell Davis Harris and Bernice Black Harris, and he graduated from High Point Central High and Virginia Polytechnical Institute and University in Blacksburg, Virginia.

Ray began his career working for the Boeing Company in both California and Florida and later moved to Valdosta to open Big B Drycleaners and start a family with the love of his life and wife Caroline Harris.

Ray was an accomplished, award winning athlete who enjoyed a passion for classic cars, college football, Braves Baseball, golf, stocks and investments, nature, animals and the ocean.

He was loving, patient, strong, smart, thoughtful and kind. Ray was a pure joy to be with and he was impassioned about being a loving husband, wonderful father and creating a beautiful home full of faith and love above everything else.

Survivors include his wife, Caroline Jennings Harris, of Valdosta, two children, Elisabeth Page Harris and Brian Jennings Harris, his sister Delores Harris Hodgin. He was preceded in death by three brothers, Lawrence Harris, James Harris, and Donald Harris.

He will be cremated and a private family service will be held in his honor at his home. Memorials may be made to Park Avenue United Methodist Church, 101 E. Park Avenue, Valdosta, GA, 31602. Condolences for the family may be conveyed online at www.mclanecares.com. Carson McLane.

