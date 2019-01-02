//Peter Alvin Flintroyal
ObituariesJanuary 2, 2019

Peter Alvin Flintroyal

Mr. Peter Alvin Flintroyal, 63, Naylor, departed this walk of life on December 23, 2018. Home Going Service, Saturday at 11:00 A.M. at Joyful Sound Ministries. Interment, Charles Knight Cemetery. -Harrington Funeral Home.

