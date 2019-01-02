ObituariesJanuary 2, 2019 Peter Alvin Flintroyal Share with friends Mr. Peter Alvin Flintroyal, 63, Naylor, departed this walk of life on December 23, 2018. Home Going Service, Saturday at 11:00 A.M. at Joyful Sound Ministries. Interment, Charles Knight Cemetery. -Harrington Funeral Home. Related posts Viola Freelove Halton BakerEddie James Brandon Sr.Mary Louise EmrichGloria Jean MillerSarah C. Price PotterIra Palmer Lumley, Jr.Russell G. Bunting, IVAriel Rachel BarnesEmily Elizabeth ParramoreDoris Barron Black