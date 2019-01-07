Share with friends













Nancy L. Elmore, 68, of Valdosta, died on Friday, January 4, 2019 at Fellowship Home following a brief illness. She was born in Sullivan, Indiana on March 1, 1950 to the late Harold and Mary Sluder Trueblood. Nancy traveled to different parts of the United States with her husband, Thomas, during his time in the military, but her heart’s desire was that of being a mother and making a permanent and stable home for her family. She exhibited the heart of a servant to not only her husband, children, and friends but to all she came in contact with. She placed the happiness of others before her own and bestowed a sense of joy and belonging in the hearts of those she touched. A lifelong Christian with unwavering faith, she was a member of Mt. Pleasant Church of Christ.

She is survived by her daughter, Rebecca Elmore of Valdosta; a brother and sister-in-law, Bill and Susan Trueblood of Camden, Indiana; a sister-in-law, Shirley Harvey of Marion, New York, and her loving grand-dogs, Briggs, Martha and Molly. She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas C. Elmore, Jr., her son, Ryan Thomas Elmore, and her sister, Judy Bain.

Services for Nancy L. Elmore will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, January 9, 2019 in the chapel of the Carson McLane Funeral Home with Mr. John Klimko officiating. The family will receive friends from 12 pm until service time at 2 pm at the funeral home. The burial will follow in the McLane Riverview Memorial Gardens. Condolences to the family may be conveyed online at www.mclanecares.com. Carson McLane.

