Myra Leola Boyette left us Saturday afternoon, January 26, 2019, after a brief stay in hospice. She was born in Valdosta, the beautiful daughter of the late Sallie & Harmon Boyette.

Myra’s creativity and curiosity about life was matched only by the overwhelming love others had for her. To her nieces and nephews, she will always be the Diva, the Rock Star, the eccentric, beloved Auntie Mame and Santa Clause.

Her involvement in the lives of her Cabbagetown neighborhood in Atlanta was one of caring and concern for the well-being of others, especially the young ones, whom she adored and whose art work adorned the walls of her home.

Myra grew up in Valdosta with her sisters, Betty & Gloria, and her late brother, Ike. She graduated from Valdosta High School in 1961. She was also a graduate of Wesleyan College in Macon. Her entire career was spent with Delta Airlines as a flight attendant.

Myra forged a unique path through life, where flowers will ever bloom.