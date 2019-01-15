Share with friends













Michael Wayne Fisher, 60, of Hahira, passed away on Sunday, January 13, 2019. He was born in Birmingham, AL on March 4, 1958 to the late Wayne Morris Fisher and Patricia Jean Edwards Fisher. Mike began his career in the road construction industry in 1976 with APAC in Birmingham, AL where he was employed for 16 years. He was then employed with Couch Construction in Peachtree, City for 2 years. He and his family then moved to Valdosta, GA, in 1995 where he began his employment with The ScruggsCompany. He enjoyed 24 years doing a job he loved with an incredible team of people and mentioned often how blessed he was to have the opportunities offered to him by Ferrell Scruggs Sr. and Ferrell Scruggs Jr. He finished the career he loved as Sr. Vice President / Operations Manager at The Scruggs Company.

Mike was an avid outdoorsman who loved hunting, his Harley and the Alabama Crimson Tide. But more than those things, he loved his family, his friends and his Savior, Jesus Christ. He was a man blessed with many abilities that he used to solve any and all problems and could always be counted on to find a solution to anything he encountered. He loved nothing more than using those abilities in his job and to take care of and help his family and friends. His death will leave a huge void for those who loved him.

Mike is survived by his wife Sharon Fisher, of Hahira, his son Logan Austin Fisher, of Valdosta; his daughter and son-in-law Natalie Shea and Cameron Buescher, of Mobile, AL; his son and daughter-in-law Michael Shane and Tabitha Fisher and his daughter and son-in-law Misty Nicole and Tim Dummitt both of Odenville, AL; his grandchildren Lexie Robison, Ava Gentry, Hudson Dummitt, Jayce Fisher, and Grayce Fisher; his sister and brother-in-law Patricia and Steve Entsminger, of Cordoba, Spain; his mother-in-law Gertrude Gaither; his brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law Scott Gaither, Steve and Sharon Gaither, Stan and Allison Gaither, all of Ashland, AL; and numerous nieces and nephews. Mike was preceded in death by his brother Randy Lee Fisher.

A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, January 16, 2019 at 11 a.m. in the chapel of the Carson McLane Funeral Home with Pastor David Rogers and Mr. Steve Gaither officiating. Burial will be on Thursday, January 17, 2019 at Clay County Memorial Gardens in Ashland, AL. The family will receive friends prior to the service on Tuesday 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to Big Oak Ranch which can be made at www.bigoak.org or P.O. Box 507, Springville, AL, 35146. Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.mclanecares.com. Carson McLane.