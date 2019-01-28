Share with friends













Mary B. McGee Stephens, 84, of Valdosta, passed away on Friday, January 25, 2019 at Langdale Hospice House. Mrs. Stephens was born in Adel, GA, on August 3, 1934 to the late James Arthur McGee and Coma Taylor McGee. She was a homemaker who loved her children and family, enjoyed bird watching, old westerns, cooking, and baking. She adored spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Mrs. Stephens is survived by her sons Randy Paul Stephens, of Ft. Walton, FL, and Mike (Lisa) Stephens, of Valdosta, GA, her daughters Debbie (Ralph) Fournier, of Acton, CA, and Joanna Conkin, of Valdosta, GA; her grandchildren Jennifer (Terry) Ray, of Nashville, GA, Monica Stephens, of Richmond, KY, Shelby Stephens, of Valdosta, GA, Zachariah Fournier, of Acton, CA, Jacob Fournier, of Tinker AFB, OK, and Katie Conkin, of Valdosta, GA; her brother Bobby (Patsy) McGee; her sister Joy (Wendell) Roberts. She was preceded in death by her husband Jack Stephens, her parents, a grandson Chris Stephens, brothers James McGee, Owen McGee, Jack McGee, and sister Melba Roland.

A graveside service for Mrs. Stephens will be held on Monday, January 28, 2019 at 3 p.m. at McLane Riverview Memorial Gardens with Rev. Frank Gupton officiating. The family will receive friends on Sunday from 4-6 p.m. at Carson McLane Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Langdale Hospice, 2263 Pineview Dr., Valdosta, GA, 31602, or Alzheimer’s Association, www.alz.org. Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.mclanecares.com. Carson McLane.