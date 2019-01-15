Share with friends













Margaret Elizabeth Waters, 87, of Valdosta, passed away on Sunday, January 13, 2019 following a lengthy illness. She was born in Elkhart, IN on November 30, 1931 to the late William McGarity and Clara Anna Egendoerfer McGarity. Margaret enjoyed painting, arts and crafts, as well as crocheting. She loved to dance, and celebrate all holidays, cooking and baking for family and friends. Margaret loved her family and will be missed by her dogs “Buster” and “Little Girl.” She was of the Catholic faith.

Margaret is survived by her husband Ralph R. Waters, of Valdosta; her daughter Cynthia (Bernard) Lowell, of Santa Rosa, CA; her son David Gunn (Linda) of Jacksonville, FL, seven grandchildren, sixteen great grandchildren, and two great great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her son Daniel Gunn, her daughter Kathleen Gunn Angeles, her first husband Curtis Gunn, her parents, two sisters Katherine Fager-Gunn, Lucille Williams, and one brother William McGarity.

According to her wishes Mrs. Waters will be cremated, and a celebration of life will be held at a later date to be announced by the family. Condolences to the family may be expressed online at www.mclanecares.com. Carson McLane.