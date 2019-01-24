Share with friends













Mrs. Linda Diane Cannady, 66, passed away Friday January 18, 2018 at her residence after a short illness. Linda was born in Columbus and had made her home in Valdosta for the past 30 years. She was a homemaker and enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, cooking, and watching crime investigative television shows, especially, Law and Order.

Linda is survived by her son and daughter in law, Earl and Cynthia Cannady of Valdosta. one sister and brother in law, Patricia and Danny Dover of Decatur, Alabama, two grandsons, Stephen and Jaromey Cannady of Valdosta, two granddaughters, Jayda Cannady-Spell and Kelli McGrath of Raeford, North Carolina, one great grandson, Andrew McGrath of Raeford, North Carolina, and her Godson, Jaromey Meckstroth of Portland, Oregon.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Donald and Nadine Gieger Whitehead, and her husband, Earl Wayne Cannady and a daughter Jennifer Gieger.

Per her wishes, Mrs. Cannady will be cremated. There will be no services. McLane Funeral and Cremation Services is serving the Cannady family. Condolences may be conveyed online at www.mclanecares.com.