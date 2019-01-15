Share with friends













Linda Butler Goolsby, 69, of Jennings, Florida, passed away suddenly on Friday, January 11, 2019 at Shands hospital in Live Oak, Florida.

Linda was born in Jennings Florida on July 18, 1949 to the late Dorothy Kinsey Butler of Statenville, GA and the late Johnny Lawerence Butler, Sr. of Jennings, Fl. She grew up in Jennings with her two sisters, Brenda and Barbara, and her baby brother, Johnny, Jr. Linda could most often be found in her childhood years riding around on the family farm with her dad. She attended and graduated from Hamilton County High in Jasper, FL and soon after married the love of her life, Wade Everett Goolsby, Sr. whom she was married to for 50 years before her death. Linda gave birth to two sons, Wade Everett Goolsby, Jr. and Christopher Ashley Goolsby. She was an active member of United Methodist Church in Jennings, Florida. Linda worked at the Florida Welcome Station during her early adulthood. Although Linda worked many different jobs throughout her lifetime, the most rewarding of her career was her time spent at North Hamilton Elementary working with elementary children. Linda loved all of her “school children” and her loving co-workers, who quickly became family to her. She was very well known throughout the school for her famous chicken salad. Linda retired from the Florida school system in 2013.

Linda could usually be found in her kitchen cooking for her family and friends, which was a passion of hers. When not in her kitchen, she could most often be found at the beach, laying out by the pool, swimming, traveling, or working in her flower beds in her beautiful yard. Linda was the happiest when she was doing for others and giving back in any way she could, she loved to make others smile.

In 2001, Linda gained her most recent and favorite title of “Ma”, when she was blessed with the birth of her first grandchild, Morgan Taylor Goolsby. She would later be blessed with two more grandchildren, Olivia Denise Lee Goolsby and Bennett Case Goolsby. It was a role she took very seriously and anyone that knew her knew how proud she was of her beautiful grandchildren. They brought her so much joy.

Linda was proceeded in death by her mother, Dorothy Kinsey Butler and her father, Johnny Butler, Sr.

Survivors include her husband of 50 years, Wade Goolsby, Sr; two sons and a daughter in law, Wade Goolsby, Jr. and Ashley and Crystal Goolsby, of Jennings, Florida; three grandchildren, Morgan Goolsby, Olivia Goolsby and Case Goolsby; two sisters, Brenda Carter of Jennings, Fl and Barbara DeVane of Tallahassee, FL; a brother and sister in law, Johnny, Jr and Pat Butler of Statenville, GA; several nieces, nephews and cousins.

A funeral service for Mrs. Goolsby will be held on Wednesday, January 16, 2019 at 11 a.m. at The United Methodist Church in Jennings with Pastor Missy Turbeville and Reverend Edgar Wood officiating. Burial will follow at Sasser’s Landing in Jennings. The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 6-8 p.m. at the McLane Lakewood Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked for donations to be made in Linda’s honor to her home church, United Methodist Church of Jennings. Condolences to the family may be expressed online at www.mclanecares.com. McLane Lakewood.