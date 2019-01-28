Share with friends













Katie Mildred Roberson Horn, 98, of Valdosta passed away Saturday, January 26, 2019. She was born on November 4, 1920 in Lanett, AL and attended school in Five Points, AL and Roanoke, AL. She was a retired supervisor from Levi Strauss and Company. She loved her Sunday School class at Charity Baptist Church where she was a member.

She is survived by her daughter, Sharon Dorer of Auburn, AL; son and daughter- in-law, Randy and Cheryl Horn of Ray City; grandchildren, Greg Tucker (Judith), Casey Wright (Justin), Matt Horn (Emily); great-grandchildren, Kristina Currey (Justin), Elli Wright, Jacob Wright, Ethan Wright, and Elliott Horn; great-great-grandchildren, Emily and Natalie Currey; brother, Jerry Spivey (Pat) of Opelika, AL; and several nieces and nephews. Mrs. Horn is preceded in death by her husband, James Horn; parents, Flossie Mae & James Edgar Roberson; loving grandmother, Mattie Spivey; the aunt and uncle that raised her, Forest & Elizabeth Spivey; sisters, Inez Adams (George), Corine Williams (Gordon); brothers, Albert Spivey (Betty), Forest Spivey, Jr. (Kat), Milford Spivey (Catherine).

Funeral services will be held Monday, January 28, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel of Carson McLane Funeral Home with visitation 1 hour prior to the service. Dr. Clyde Stokes will be officiating Mrs. Horn’s service. Burial will be Saturday, February 2, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) at Oakwood Cemetery in Lanett, AL. Flowers will be accepted or donations may be made to the charity of your choice. The family would like to express special appreciation to the staff of Berrien Nursing Center for their compassionate care of “Mrs. Katie.” Condolences to the family may be expressed online at www.mclanecares.com

