Joyce Crosby Richardson, 74, of Brooks County died Monday, January 7, 2019 at Langdale Hospice. She was born in Moultrie on July 27, 1944 to the late Otis Mason and Pearlie Mae McMillian Crosby and had lived in this area all of her life. Mrs. Richardson was a member of Northside Baptist Church in Valdosta and co-owner of Richardson Brothers Sheet Metal. She was a Christian who taught her family Christian values and morals. Mrs. Richardson loved being involved in her family’s activities and having a good time.

Survivors include her husband, Bobby G. Richardson of Brooks County; her daughter, Vicky Joyce Richardson Glenn of Brooks County; her son and daughter in law, Bobby G.,Jr and Michele Richardson of Valdosta; her grandchildren, Bobby G. “Trey” Richardson, III, Gregory Tyler Richardson, Blake Alexander and Anna Belle Glenn; her great granddaughter, Carlie Elizabeth Glenn; her brother, Lavone Crosby; her sister, Chezell Vinson both of Moultrie; numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by two brothers, Archie Crosby and Danny Ray Crosby.

Funeral services will be held at 2pm, Thursday, January 10, 2019 in the chapel of Carson McLane Funeral Home with Rev. Bob Willis officiating. Burial will follow in the Pauline Baptist Church Cemetery in Brooks County. The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 6-8pm at the funeral home. Condolences to the family may be conveyed online at www.mclanecares.com. Carson McLane Funeral Home.