Joseph Warren Pritchett of Quitman, GA, passed away at home on January 7, 2019, after a long illness. He was born on November 27, 1949 in Quitman. He was the son of the late Warren Merriman Pritchett and Corliss Maxine Ball Pritchett. Joe was a proud American who loved his country dearly. He served in the United States Army and served two tours of duty in Vietnam. He had a great love of the outdoors, hunting, and fishing. Although, he never had any children of his own, he delighted in teaching his many nieces and nephews the art of fishing and how to safely handle guns while target practicing. He loved all his animals, they were his kids. He was a lifelong member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.

He is survived by his brother David B. Pritchett, and sisters, Rhonda S. Walker (Gordon), Karen L. Sullivan (Glenn), and Elisabeth C. Willis (Steve). His brother Jonathan D. Pritchett preceded him in death.

The funeral will be held in the chapel of the Carson McLane Funeral Home at 11 a.m. on Saturday, January 12, 2019, with Elder Gordon C. Walker officiating. Visitation will be held before the service from 10-11 a.m. Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery in Quitman, GA. Condolences to the family may be expressed online at www.mclanecares.com. Carson McLane.