ObituariesJanuary 30, 2019

Johnnie B. Cephus

The Celebration of Life for the late Mr. Johnnie B. Cephus will be Saturday, February 2, 2019, 11:00 a.m., Godfrey Funeral Home Chapel.
Interment, Pallbearers Cemetery, Valdosta.
Public viewing, Friday, February 1, 2019, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Godfrey Funeral Home.
Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.godfreyfuneralhome.net.
Personal and professional services provided by Godfrey Funeral Home, LLC.

