The Celebration of Life for the late Mr. Johnnie B. Cephus will be Saturday, February 2, 2019, 11:00 a.m., Godfrey Funeral Home Chapel.
Interment, Pallbearers Cemetery, Valdosta.
Public viewing, Friday, February 1, 2019, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Godfrey Funeral Home.
Johnnie B. Cephus
