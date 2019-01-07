Share with friends













Jessie Mae Carter Martin, 87, of Lake Park, passed away on Thursday, January 3, 2019. She was born on September 8, 1931, in Valdosta to the late James S. Carter and Essie Mae Corbett Carter. She loved cooking, gardening, fishing, and going to church.

Ms. Martin is survived by her daughter Carol and Roberto Batista, of Riverview, FL, her son Robert (Chip) Martin, III, of Lake Park, her daughter Catherine (Cathy) Walker, of Lake Park and her grandchildren Holly Bills (Tony), Nikki Hamby (Bryan), Kaylee Martin, Matt Martin (Kayla), and Taylor Walker. She has six great grandchildren, and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

The family will receive friends on Saturday from 5-7 p.m. at McLane Lakewood Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, January 6, 2019 at Calvary Baptist Church with Dr. Robbie Harrington officiating. Burial Services will follow at Carter Cemetery. The family will accept flowers or donations can be made to Calvary Baptist Church, 550 Long Pond Road, Lake Park, GA, 31636. Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.mclanecares.com. McLane Lakewood.