Share with friends













Jean Strickland O’Neal, 72, of Valdosta died Saturday, January 19, 2019 at Archbold Medical Center. She was born in Hortense, Georgia to the late James E. and Lois Brown Strickland and had lived in Valdosta for many years. Mrs. O’Neal was a member of Redland Baptist Church and she enjoyed serving the Lord and others. She loved her husband, sons and nieces and she and her husband also served as foster parents.

Survivors include her husband, Glenn T. O’Neal, Jr.; two sons, Jimmy O’Neal and Nicky O’Neal; her nieces, Jennifer (John) Mahon, Jodi (Michael) Anderson; her great nieces, Hailey Mahon and MacKenzie Mahon; her mother in law, June O’Neal; her brothers in law and sisters in law, Danny and Sharon O’Neal, Pat O’ Neal, Lonnie O’Neal, Gary and Vicki O’Neal; sisters in law and brothers in law, Glenda and Danny Croft, Sunnie and Mike Bland all of Valdosta; many special cousins and nieces. She was preceded in death by her parents, her sister, Diane Wheeler and father in law, Glenn T. O’Neal.

Funeral services will be held at 11am, Wednesday, January 23, 2019 at Redland Baptist Church with Rev. Jay Watkins officiating. Burial will follow in the Redland Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 9:30am until service time at the church. Memorials may be made to Camp Rock, in c/o of Redland Baptist Church, 4888 Rocky Ford Road, Valdosta, GA 31602. Condolences to the family may be conveyed online at www.mclanecares.com. Carson McLane Funeral Home.