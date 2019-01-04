Share with friends













James was born December 3, 1944 as the fifth of ten children to J.C “Buster” and Oma Perry. James graduated from Westside High School in 1963. While attending Westside High School, he was a member of the football team, Future Farmers of America, and the Agriculture Club. Following high school James was one of the first two African Americans to enroll at Valdosta Technical School, presently known as Wiregrass Technical College. His field of study was Electronics.

James grew up in the Clyattville farming community. Throughout south Lowndes County he was known as a dedicated hard worker. His quiet and humble spirit spring boarded him into a long list of occupations and community involvements. One of his greatest achievements was his acceptance into the Army National Guard. While enlisted he received several medals and recognitions. After completing nearly twenty-three years of service and travel for his country, he was able to retire honorably. He also went on to retire from Lowndes County Public Works with 21 years of dedicated service. In his retirement he pursued his love and passion for learning by reenrolling in Wiregrass Technical College. His favorite and most supportive instructor was Miss Carolyn Haigler and her class.

Mr. James Charlie Perry passed away at his home on Thursday, December 27, 2018. Those who knew him always made reference to James’ love for his family. James’ kindheartedness was limitless, not only to his family but, extended to anyone he could help. James lived and exemplified all characteristics of the “Fruit of the Spirit”. He enjoyed farming and attending local, area and conference church activities. James was a lifetime member of Francis Lake AME church. He served as Layman’s President, choir member and Trustee. He was also a member of St. John Masonic Lodge #357.

James is preceded in death by his wife Mildred, his daughter Michelle, and his grandson Quinton, and brothers, Robert, Roman and Leonard “L” Perry, Sr.

His legacy will continue through the lives of his grandson, Jarod Perry (Latrice) and granddaughters, Tamesha and Tori Williams. James also leaves to cherish his memories, his loving great-grandchildren, Ziyoniah, Janiyah, MaKenzie, MaKayla (deceased), Au’Je, Versaii, Laila, Camren, and Cassidy; sisters, LaVerne Carter (Sully), Mary Nell Bryant (LaBarfield), Linda Denton (Lonnie) and Velma Miles (John); brother, Bernard Perry (Shenna); sister-in-law, Marilyn Perry (Donald-deceased); and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

The celebration of life will be held on Saturday, January 5, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at Francis Lake A.M.E. Church, 905 Lakes Blvd., Lake Park, GA. Rev. Marcus Burke, pastor, officiating. Burial will follow in the Francis Lake A.M.E. Church Cemetery. Public viewing will be held on Friday, January 4, 2019 from 2:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. The family will receive friends from 4:00 P.M. until 6:00 P.M. at the funeral home.

