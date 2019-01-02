Share with friends













Ira Palmer Lumley, Jr., 68, of Valdosta, passed away on Friday, December 28, 2018. He was born in Jacksonville, FL on July 18, 1950 to the late Ira Palmer Lumley, Sr. and Willa Lena Sirmans Lumley. He is a veteran of the U.S. Army and a retired owner of a baggage transport service.

Mr. Lumley is survived by his wife Joyce Gardner Lumley, of Valdosta, his daughter Brandy Fischbach (John Jr.), of Valdosta, his grandson Christian Palmer Fischbach, of Valdosta, his sisters and brothers-in-law Lou Ann Fletcher (Claude), Deborah Kay Griffin (Lee), nieces and nephews, Brent Fletcher, Brandi Pearce, Michelle Simpson, Ray Simpson. He was preceded in death by the father who raised him Albert LeRoy Lumley.

Services for Mr. Lumley will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, January 3, 2019 in the chapel of the Carson McLane Funeral Home. Burial will follow at McLane Riverview Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, January 2, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home. Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.mclanecares.com. Carson McLane.