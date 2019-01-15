Share with friends













Iona Clayton Daugharty, 93, of Statenville, passed away on Saturday, January 12, 2019, following a brief illness. Mrs. Daugharty was born in Echols County, GA on January 22, 1925 to the late William Douglas Clayton and Emma P. Herring Clayton. She graduated from Echols County High School in 1942 and served as clerk of the county court for several years before working in the mortgage department of Modern Homes Construction Company. She then worked at Union Camp as executive secretary for over 20 years. She loved life, people, and spending time with her big family and many friends. Iona was a member of Statenville United Methodist Church and was formerly active with The Shrine Club.

Mrs. Daugharty is survived by her son Johnny Buckles of Stateville, her nephew Russell Clayton of Statenville, special friend Barbara Myers of Valdosta, and numerous other nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband Kenneth Daugharty, five brothers Kenneth Clayton, A.B. Clayton, Ernie Clayton, Wilmer Clayton, Vernon Clayton, four sisters Annie Lee, Judith Gay, Ruth Dykeman, and Evelyn Prine.

Graveside services for Mrs. Daugharty will be held on Tuesday, January 15, 2019 at 2 p.m. in the Statenville Cemetery with Pastor Zack Corbett officiating. The family will receive friends on Monday from 5-7 p.m. at the Carson McLane Funeral Home. Condolences to the family may be expressed online at www.mclanecares.com. Carson McLane.

