Mrs. Gaylene “Gerry” Major Horton was born on December 28, 1942 in Quitman, GA to the late Mr. Jimmy C. and Mrs. Ezella Major.

She attended school at Pinevale High School. Gaylene worked as a Professional Housekeeper.

Gaylene departed this life on Saturday, January 5, 2019 at the UF Health Shands Hospital in Gainesville, FL.

She leaves to cherish her memories her loving siblings: Jimmie Lee Howell (Harry), Iola Singletary (Roosevelt, deceased), Marjorie Singletary (Hayward), Rhudard Major (Annie Ruth), Cynthia Booker, deceased (Reggie), Daisy Brazil (Dan), Vanessa Kelly (Lewis), Martha Ann Major, Ida Durham (Oliver, deceased), Laverne Major, Jimmy C. Major, Jr., Alice Mae and Mae Alice Major; a special niece: Arlene Major; a special cousin: Robert Williams; Also a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Funeral service will be held on Saturday, January 12, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, 4244 N. Forrest St., Valdosta, GA 31605. Bro. Jackey Moore, officiating.