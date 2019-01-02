Share with friends













Emily Elizabeth Parramore of Statenville was born and passed away on Monday, December 24, 2018 at Tallahassee Memorial Hospital.

Survivors include her parents, William, Jr. and Rebecca Chambers Parramore of Statenville; her grandparents, Lynn Shelton, William, Sr. and Peggy Parramore, Albert Louis Chambers all of Valdosta; her great grandmother, Anita Shelton of Valdosta; her great aunt, Glynda Lavinsky of Adel; her great great aunt, Dolores Everette of Statenville. She was preceded in death by her grandmother, Annie Jo Chambers.

Funeral services will be held at 11am, Saturday, December 29, 2018 at the Statenville Church of God with Rev. Tyler Carter officiating. Burial will follow in the Statenville Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Saturday from 10am-11am at the church. Condolences to the family may be conveyed online at www.mclanecares.com. Carson McLane Funeral Home.

