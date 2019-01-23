Share with friends













Elizabeth Ruth (Libby) Drew, 68, of Hahira passed away Monday, January 21, 2019 at Langdale Hospice House. She was born in Hahira, Georgia on October 5, 1950 to the late Hamp and Mattie Ruth Boyette Jefferson and was a lifelong resident of this area. Mrs. Drew was a member of the Bethany Baptist Church for forty nine years where she had served as the church pianist and organist. She retired from Hahira Elementary School after twenty one years as a media assistant.

Survivors include her husband, David Drew of Hahira, her sons and daughters in law, Jonathan and Sheigh Drew of Hahira, Timothy and Tara Drew of Anderson, SC, Stephen and Laura Drew of Hahira; her thirteen grandchildren, Jack Drew, Ella Drew, Lucy Drew, Henry Drew, John Drew, Abigail Drew, Madison Drew, Wyatt Drew, Rhett Drew, Hank Drew, Nolan Drew, Lainey Drew, Lyla Drew; her sister and brother in law, Diane and Paul Hobson, her brother and sister in law, Rev. Ike and Lisa Jefferson all of Adel; her mother in law, Margaret Drew Boyette of Hahira; brother in law and sister in law, Alan and Diane Drew of Valdosta; several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a brother, Noah Jefferson.

Funeral services will be held at 2pm, Thursday, January 24, 2019 at Bethany Baptist Church with Rev. Nick Kudyk and Dr. Clyde Stokes officiating. Burial will follow in the Fellowship Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church following the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials should be made to Bethany Baptist Church, 5064 Bethany Road, Hahira, GA 31632 or to Fellowship Baptist Church, 2239 Hutchinson Pond Road, Hahira, GA 31632. Condolences to the family may be online at www.mclanecares.com. Martin/McLane Funeral Home of Hahira.