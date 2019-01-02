//Eddie James Brandon Sr.
Mr. Eddie James Brandon Sr., 71, Valdosta, departed this life on December 24, 2018. Home Going Service, Saturday at 3:00 P.M. at Serenity Christian Church. Interment, Pallbearers Cemetery. -Harrington Funeral Home.

