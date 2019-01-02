ObituariesJanuary 2, 2019 Eddie James Brandon Sr. Share with friends Mr. Eddie James Brandon Sr., 71, Valdosta, departed this life on December 24, 2018. Home Going Service, Saturday at 3:00 P.M. at Serenity Christian Church. Interment, Pallbearers Cemetery. -Harrington Funeral Home. Related posts Viola Freelove Halton BakerPeter Alvin FlintroyalMary Louise EmrichGloria Jean MillerSarah C. Price PotterIra Palmer Lumley, Jr.Russell G. Bunting, IVAriel Rachel BarnesEmily Elizabeth ParramoreDoris Barron Black