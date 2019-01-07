Funeral services for Dr. Neal O’Neal Sr, 89, Valdosta, who died on Friday, January 4, 2019, will be held on Monday, at 2 pm, at First Presbyterian Church. Family will receive friends on Sunday, 4-6 pm at the Carson McLane Funeral Home. Condolences may be made at www.mclanecares.com.
Dr. Neal O’Neal Sr.
