Dorothy Blanchard, 91, of Valdosta died Tuesday, January 8, 2019 at Pruitt Health at Heritage House. She was born on August 24, 1927 in Valdosta to the late Archie Daniel Jernigan and Daisy Jones Jernigan. Mrs. Blanchard was a homemaker, a member of Bemiss Road Baptist Church and was retired from the Lowndes County School System.

She is survived by her daughter and son in law, Evelyn and Bruce Garner of Lake Park, five grandchildren, Becky and Tim Brown, Carroll Blanchard, Kristi Blanchard, Darlene and Deran Hardeman and Kim Blanchard, eight great grandchildren, one great great grandchild, two sisters, Ava Nell Blanchard and Mildred Croft, brother and sister in law, Wayne and Jo Ann Jernigan and brother in law, Lloyd Luke all of Valdosta. Mrs. Blanchard is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Harry Edward Blanchard, three sons, Jimmy Blanchard, Bobby Blanchard and Herbert Blanchard, four sisters, Merle Blanton, Myrtle Coody, Gladys Lofton and Gloria Luke, three brothers, Archie Jernigan, Jr., Alfred Jernigan and Claude Jernigan.

Funeral services will be held Friday, January 11, 2019 at two p. m. in the chapel of the Carson McLane Funeral Home with Dr. Danny Edwards officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends from one until two p. m. prior to the service. Condolences to the family may be expressed online at www.mclanecares.com.

Carson McLane Funeral Home.