Doris Smith Williams, 83, of Thomasville, formerly of Valdosta, died on Saturday, January 19, 2019, at Rose City Nursing Home in Thomasville. Born in Valdosta on January 1, 1936, Doris was a daughter of the late Edward Bernard and Forrest Inez Baker Smith. Widow of the late Glen Clinton Williams, Doris was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She began working while in high school and she worked hard all of her life as a secretary. She loved to cook and care for her family. Doris was especially fond of her pet dog “Woody”. She was a Baptist.

Survivors are her son, Gary and Gina Williams of Roswell; grandchildren, Blake and Katie Williams, Chad and Whitney Williams of Woodstock, Aldyn and Brandon Sires; great grandchildren, Smith Sires, Grey Sires, Lainey Williams, Wyatt Williams, and Reese Williams; son in law, Randy Cooper of Canton. Doris is preceded in death by her husband, a son, Robert Marcus Williams, daughter, Suzy Williams Cooper, and brothers, Bobby Smith and Kenneth Smith.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, January 21, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. in the chapel of the Carson McLane Funeral. Reverend Ronnie Wilkerson will officiate. Burial will follow at Sunset Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral on Monday beginning at 10:00 until service time. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Hospice of Southwest Georgia 114A Mimosa Drive Thomasville, GA 31792. Condolences may be conveyed online at www.mclanecares.com.