The Celebration of Life for the late Deacon Zack Tonsil Jr. will be Saturday, January 26, 2019,2:00 p.m., Day Spring Baptist Church.

Interment, Pallbearers Cemetery, Valdosta.

Public viewing, Friday, January 25 2019, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Godfrey Funeral Home.

