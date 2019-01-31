Share with friends













Daniel Christopher Clark, 23, of Lake Park passed away on Monday, January 28, 2019. Daniel was born in Valdosta on April 26, 1995 and graduated from Lowndes High School on May 23, 2014. Daniel loved helping his father Jon work on Volkswagens out in the front yard. He also enjoyed attending bug jam with his mother and father Willene and Jon Clark. Daniel enjoyed spending time with his sisters, family and friends. Daniel joined the World’s Greatest Navy in 2016. Daniel loved going to the beach with his husband and taking walks on nature trails. He was a member of the Church of Christ and desired to be part of the Peace Corps. Daniel loved to teach especially the history of World War II. He always desired to help others and was full of life.

Survivors include his husband, Andrew Grant of Valdosta; his parents, Jon and Willene Clark of Lake Park; his sisters and brothers in law, Jessica Joanne and Dennis Taylor of Valdosta, Carissa Marie and Rick Leroy Carter, Stephanie Lynn Clark and Cameron Giddens all of Lake Park; his nephew, Connor Matthew Proveauex and his niece, Arrietty Lynn Giddens; his grandmother, Shirley Joan Clark of New Knoxville, OH; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

Funeral services will be held at 2pm, Friday, February 1, 2019 at the McLane Lakewood Funeral Home with Mr. David Nelson officiating. Burial will follow in the Copeland Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Friday from 12:00pm until service time at the funeral home. Condolences to the family may be conveyed online at www.mclanecares.com. McLane Lakewood Funeral Home of Lake Park.