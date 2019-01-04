Share with friends













Charles Robert Steinberg, Sr., 66, of Valdosta, passed away on Wednesday, January 2, 2019. A lifelong resident of Valdosta, he was born on September 30, 1952 to the late David Caswell Steinberg, Sr. and Bertha Mae Southall Steinberg. He was the owner of Steinberg Home Improvements and a member of Northside Baptist Church.

In the twinkling of an eye this man whom I had loved for 47 years was gone and he wasn’t coming back. It was ok because now he is walking the streets of gold singing to God and playing his trumpet. He was a loving, respected man who had his own remodeling business, Steinberg Home Improvements in Valdosta for 38 years. He was a very talented man and loved working as a music director on two different occasions. One church told him they had never had such a special Easter presentation as he did. He was a great daddy and a wonderful example. Charles loved and cherished his four grandchildren, Trey, Emma, Garrison, and Jacob. The boys would sometimes get upset when Charles would tease them and say that Emma was his favorite granddaughter but they knew they were special to him too cause Emma was his only granddaughter. He loved spending time with them and especially going on vacations with them. In March of last year, we got one of the prides of his life too, Bullet, his dog, Bullet and Charles loved each other dearly. Bullet looked forward to riding in the truck. Charles was a hard-working man who loved working with his hands. He did excellent work and had several repeat customers. Charles also was a people person. He would take me to the Braves games, so I could watch the Braves and he could watch the people. He also enjoyed the dirty Santa game at Christmas and would have everyone laughing. He had a set-back on October 17th, a massive heart attack and had to have surgery on October 23rd. Dr. Brown saved his life with six bypasses. Charles came through with flying colors. He had just been to Dr. Brown and Dr. Staton last week. They both told him he was doing great. Dr. Brown released him in 8 weeks instead of the 12 he had told us it could be. Charles was indeed back at work on Monday and was so proud that it was his first day back. That wouldn’t last long as he got hit by a blood clot that ended up being fatal. He fought long and hard for three days but yesterday we were told that he would no longer open his eyes again. We cannot say enough about the wonderful care that was given to him at SGMC Dasher Heart Center. We loved our nurses on the third floor. They are very loving, caring and go above and beyond for their patients. That was a very hard blow for us in that we would no longer get to be with him. We are very excited though because we know he has gone to be with Jesus! Not a very good way for us to start the New Year but we know God is in total control and we will see him again one day.

He is survived by his wife Deborah C. Steinberg, of Valdosta, his son Charles Robert (Chad) Steinberg, Jr., of Valdosta, daughter and son-in-law Christy Steinberg Allbritton and Jeremy Allbritton, of Valdosta, his grandchildren Charles Robert (Trey) Steinberg, III, Emma LeeAnn Allbritton, Garrison Lee Allbritton, Jacob Dean Steinberg, his sister and brother-in-law Carol and Charles Mizell, of Barney, his brothers and sisters-in-law James and Teresa Steinberg, David and Marcia Steinberg, of Valdosta, numerous nieces and nephews, and his pet companion Bullet, his parents-in-law Norman Nichols, Jack and Jeanette Cain, of Valdosta. He was preceded in death by his parents and mother-in-law Wyolene G. Nichols.

Funeral services for Mr. Steinberg will be held on Sunday, January 6, 2019 at 3 p.m. with Dr. Robby Foster officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Hill Cemetery with Dr. Gary Woods officiating at graveside. The family will receive friends on Saturday from 4-6 p.m. at Northside Baptist Church. Condolences to the family may be conveyed at www.mclanecares.com. Carson McLane.