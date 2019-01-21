Share with friends













Charles Ollie Templeton, Jr. died at South Georgia Medical Center on January 17, 2019 after a period of declining health. A memorial service will be held at Valdosta First United Methodist Church on Sunday, January 20, 2019 at 3:00 p.m., followed by a visitation at the church. The family will hold a private inurnment.

Charles, the son of Dr. Charles Ollie and Ruth Templeton, was a long time resident of Valdosta. In the early 60’s Charles began working alongside his father caring for those people who were residents of the Templeton Nursing Homes that the family established in the late 50’s. Charles was sincerely concerned about those who lived in the homes, just as he cared for his family and friends. He was devoted to the care of his mother and father in their last years and he cooked countless meals for those friends who were ill. Charles enjoyed many rounds of golf over the years and was a wonderful host for the numerous celebrations in his home. Charles was active in a number of civic organizations and served on several of their boards.

Charles was preceded in death by his mother and father, Dr. Charles Ollie Templeton, Sr. and Ruth Eubanks Templeton and sister, Diane Templeton Brown.

He is survived by his wife Betty Dow Majors Templeton, children, Elisa (Robert) Matthews, of Gainesville, Georgia, Charles Ollie Templeton, III (Jenny) of Valdosta and his grandchildren Robert Henry and Marie Matthews, Ellen, Anne, Majors and Mary Oliver Templeton. Sisters Oletta Templeton Baggett, Ruth Templeton Adkins of Valdosta, brother-in-law Charles (Carol) Majors, of Danville, Virginia.

The family would like to thank the doctors and caregivers who lovingly cared for Charles during his illness.

Memorials may be made to Valdosta First United Methodist Church, 220 N. Patterson Street, Valdosta, GA, 31601. Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.mclanecares.com. Carson McLane.