Charles Edward White III, 78, of Valdosta passed away on Thursday, January 24, 2019 at Holly Hill Nursing Home, after an extended illness. He was born in Atlanta, Georgia on November 30, 1940 to the late Charles E. White Jr., and Eula Vickery White. Charles received his bachelor’s degree from David Lipscomb University and his master’s from Amridge University, formerly Alabama Christian School of Religion. Mr. White was a member of Dasher Church of Christ. He was an Evangelist for over 60 years to many congregations in the southeast, a missionary in Central America and around the world. He was a member of the Rotary Club, served on the Board of Directors of Georgia Christian School, wrote Bible curriculums for Georgia Missions and other missions around the world. Charles was a Special Education teacher in Tennessee, where he was instrumental in formulating Tennessee policy for Special Education. Charles was a friend of Jerry Clower and he and Mr. Clower often shared one another’s stories and jokes.

Mr. White is survived by his wife of 55 years, Yvonne H. White of Valdosta; son and daughter-in-law, Charles White IV, “Chuck” (Linda) of Skipperville, AL; their children Michael (Sasha), Steven (Harmoni); daughter and son-in-law, Kelley Dasher (Dean) of Valdosta, their children Zach and Allison, son and daughter-in-law, Brett White (Alicia) Anchorage, AK, their children, Bella, Alette, Zoe, Jedidiah, and Evie: also surviving are three brothers-in-law, George Howell (Norma), Mark Howell (Janice), James Howell (Susan) and numerous nieces and nephews. Charles was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Liesel White and his stepfather, N.L. Liggett.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, January 27, 2019 in the Dasher Church of Christ, with Mr. David Nelson, Mr. David Decker and Mr. Justin Mason officiating. Burial will follow in Dasher Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Saturday from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home. Flowers will be accepted, or donations can be made to Georgia Christian School or to the Georgia School of Preaching, c/o Dasher Church of Christ. Condolences to the family may be conveyed online at www.mclanecares.com. Carson McLane Funeral Home.