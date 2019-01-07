//Bobby Gay

Share with friends













Bobby Franklin Gay, 86, of Valdosta died Sunday, January 6, 2019 at Langdale Hospice House. He was born in Moultrie on September 15, 1932 to the late Boyd F. and Lena Goff Gay and had lived in Valdosta for many years. Mr. Gay was a member of Northside Baptist Church for more than fifty years where he served as a Deacon and Sunday School Teacher and in numerous other positions. He was a veteran of the United States Army serving from 1955-1958 in Korea and Japan. Mr. Gay along with his late wife, Martha was the owner of Reliable Courier Service. He was an avid Lowndes, Valwood, UGA football fan along with enjoying Braves baseball. He loved watching his grandchildren play sports.

Survivors include two daughters and a son in law, Lynn Eager, Karen and Tyler Carson; his two grandchildren, Brody Carson and Marleigh Carson all of Valdosta; his sister and brother in law, Wanda and Jerry Edmondson of Summerville, SC; sister in law, Mary Alice Gay of Atlanta. He was preceded in death by his wife, Martha Cox Gay and two brothers and a sister in law, Charles Gay, Jackie and Jane Gay.

Funeral services will be held at 11am, Tuesday, January 8, 2019 in the chapel of Carson McLane Funeral Home with Rev. Bob Willis and Dr. Gary Woods officiating. Burial will follow in McLane Riverview Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends on Monday from 6-8pm at the funeral home. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to Langdale Hospice House, 2263 Pineview Drive, Valdosta, GA 31602. Condolences to the family may be conveyed online at www.mclanecares.com. Carson McLane Funeral Home.