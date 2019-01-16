Share with friends













B. Lacy Mulligan, 71, of Valdosta, died on Monday, January 14, 2019 at his residence surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Valdosta on May 20, 1947 to the late George and Eve Ruth Morris Mulligan. He was a veteran of the United States Army and served in Vietnam. Mr. Mulligan was the Co-owner and operator of Georgia Automatic Sprinkler Co. He helped numerous people along life’s journey and was there for those who really needed his assistance. He was a member of the National Automatic Sprinkler Industry and a journeyman pipe fitter. He was of the Methodist faith.

Survivors include his brother, Lester Mulligan of Valdosta; sons and daughter-in-law, Ryan and Heather Ferguson of Hahira and Brandon Ferguson of Valdosta; grandchildren, Wyatt Ferguson, Kalli Ferguson, Alexi Ferguson, and Charlie-Kate Ferguson; sister-in-law Carolyn Mulligan; nieces and nephews, Marguerite Williams, William Mulligan, Ginger Elliott and Mindy Elliott, Georgia Kelley, and Michael Mulligan; numerous great-nieces and great-nephews and cousins.

A memorial service for B. Lacy Mulligan will be held on Thursday, January 17, 2019 at 11 am in the chapel of the Carson McLane Funeral Home. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. A private family committal service will follow the memorial service. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to Hospice of South Georgia, 2263 Pineview Dr., Valdosta, GA 31602. Condolences to the family may be conveyed online at www.mclanecares.com. Carson McLane.

