Share with friends













Ariel Rachel Barnes, 24, of Valdosta, died on Wednesday, December 26, 2018 at her residence surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Queens, New York on June 17, 1994. She was known for her strong faith and loved sharing her testimony with all she came in contact with. She enjoyed photography. She loved and cherished her daughter with all her heart as well as the rest of her family. Ariel was of the Christian faith and attended Seasons Church as her health allowed her to.

She is survived by her husband, Jesse Barnes, and their daughter Aveline Barnes; her mother, Rachel Ramos all of Valdosta; her father, William Morales of Staten Island, New York; her sister and brother-in-law, Jazmine and Mekez Morales of Killeen, Texas; three brothers, Ramone Estevez, Joseph Estevez, and Jose Estevez all of Valdosta; her grandmother, Damaris Oquendo of Ludowici, Georgia.

Services for Ariel Rachel Barnes will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, December 29, 2018 in the chapel of Carson McLane Funeral Home with Pastor Lee Barnes officiating. A private family committal service will follow the service. Condolences to the family may be conveyed online at www.mclanecares.com. Carson McLane.