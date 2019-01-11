Share with friends













Annie Grace Pilcher, 95, died on Wednesday, January 9, 2019 at her home in Valdosta. Born in Lawrenceville, on October 1, 1923, Grace was the daughter of the late Jim and Annie Kidd Watkins. She was a homemaker and widow of the late Herbert Howard (Hap) Pilcher.

Grace is survived by several nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, four sisters, Elvie Pendergrass, Ethel Williamson, Ruby Magness, and Maggie Hall; three brothers, Herschel Watkins, Lucius Watkins and Arthur Watkins.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, January 12, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel of the Carson McLane Funeral Home. Pastor Glen Starling will officiate. Burial will follow at McLane Riverview Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. until service time on Saturday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the charity of your choice. Condolences may be conveyed online at www.mclanecares.com.

