Ann Francis Baldwin, 86, of Valdosta, died on January 23, 2019 at Fellowship Home, after a period of declining health. She was born July 17, 1932, in Blakely, to the late Earl & Eloise Mathis. Mrs. Baldwin graduated from high school in Waycross before attending and earning a Degree in Education from The Georgia State College for Women (now known as Georgia College) in Milledgeville. She lived most of her adult life in Valdosta and retired from Valdosta Middle School after several decades of teaching physical education and serving as the head coach for the ladies’ basketball team.

She was married for 55 years to Alex L. Baldwin until his death in 2011. Mrs. Baldwin was an active member in Crossroads Baptist Church where she taught adult Sunday School classes and she participated in several mission trips overseas. She also enjoyed working outside in her garden, spending time with her family and grandchildren, and avidly watching Wildcats football.

She is survived by her three sons and daughters-in-law, Greg and Nancy Baldwin of Kennesaw, Rex and Lisa Baldwin of Valdosta, Brad and Christian Baldwin of McDonough; six grandchildren and one grandson-in-law, Will Baldwin and Laura Baldwin of Kennesaw, Brooke & Garrett Dowling of Valdosta, and Sarah Baldwin, Davis Baldwin, and Colton Baldwin, all of Valdosta; and one great grandchild, Rylie Mae Dowling of Valdosta. Also surviving is her elder sister, Earlene Moody Bussey of Jacksonville, Fla., her brother-in-law and sister-in-law, J.L. and Velma Hinnant of Waycross; and numerous nephews and nieces.

The funeral for Mrs. Baldwin will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, January 26, 2019 at Crossroads Baptist Church. Dr. Ken Alford will officiate. Burial will follow at McLane Riverview Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at Carson McLane Funeral Home on Friday evening from 5 until 7 p.m. Flowers will be accepted or donations may be made to Crossroads Baptist Church, 3001 Country Club Dr., Valdosta, GA 31602. Condolences may be conveyed to the family on the obituary page of www.mclanecares.com Carson McLane Funeral Home