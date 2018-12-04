Share with friends













William Robert Jenkins, 81, of Valdosta, died on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at his residence, after a short illness. Mr. Jenkins was born in Bessemer City, NC to the late Wm. Robert & Lucille Lassiter Jenkins. As a young man, Robert and his family moved to Live Oak, FL where he graduated from Suwannee High School. After high school, he joined the U.S. Navy and served on the flight line of the aircraft carrier, USS Forester. Following his tour, Robert returned and attended Norman Park College and then completed his business degree at Valdosta State College in 1960. The first 15 years of his career was spent working for Century Financial, followed by five more years operating Armstrong Long Finance. He then left finance to pursue a career in law enforcement. Robert graduated from the Police Academy in Forsyth and then worked at the State Prison for two years before joining the Lowndes County Sherriff Department. Robert worked for LCSO for 17 years prior to his retirement in 2009. Robert has always been a very active person, he enjoyed riding and racing motorcycles in his younger years. For nearly 20 years he operated a Karate Dojo at the Red Barn, having taught many young men. In Karate, he achieved his 9th degree Black Belt. Robert enjoyed other activities as well such as Woodworking and crafting walking canes, sticks, and being outdoors hunting and fishing. He also loved his Lord Jesus, serving Him faithfully at his church Morningside Baptist, where he was a member since 1978. Robert was devoted to his family and loved spending time with them.

Survivors include his wife of 49 years, Joe Ann Bennett Jenkins of Valdosta, three daughters and sons in law, Judie & Eric Yates of Berlin Ga, Lisa & John Armstrong of Rincon, and Jana & Freddie Goff of Hahira; two sons and daughters in law, Craig & Greta Jenkins of Valdosta and Greg & Donna Jenkins of Thomasville; nine grandchildren and two spouses, Damon & Jennifer Yates of Berlin, GA, Walt Armstrong, Emily & Jonathan Rotureau, all of Savannah, Davis Jenkins of Thomasville, Katie Jenkins and Colton Jenkins, both of Valdosta, Summer Goff, Saralyn Goff and Sierra Goff, all of Hahira; and two great grandchildren, Noah & Savanna Yates of Berlin, GA. Also surviving are a sister and brother in law, Linda & John McGuirk of Tallahassee, two sisters in law, Joyce Berry of Lancaster, OH and June Cooke of Valdosta; bothers in law, and sisters in law, Johnny & Paula Bennett, Jimmy & Billie Bennett and Ann Bennett, all of Valdosta and numerous nieces and nephews. Robert is preceded in death by a son, William Robert “Bobby” Jenkins, III; two brothers in law and a sister in law, C. Jerry Bennett and Jack & Jane Bennett, and his parents in law, Collis & Selma (McCranie) Bennett.

The funeral for Mr. Jenkins will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, December 5, 2018 at Morningside Baptist Church. Pastor Wayne Robertson and Pastor Mike Everson will officiate. Burial will follow at McLane Riverview Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Tuesday evening from 6 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Morningside Baptist Church Building Fund at www.morningside.ws or Southern Care Hospice. Condolences may be conveyed to the family on the obituary page ow www.mclanecares.com Carson McLane Funeral Home