Vernon Dozier Stephenson of Lake Park, GA, passed away on Wednesday, December 19, 2018 at his home surrounded by his family after a lengthy illness. He was 89 years old. He was born in Remerton, GA, on November 28, 1929 to the late Alvin Lee Stephenson and Eva Irene Harris Stephenson of Valdosta. Mr. Stephenson lived most of his life in Lowndes County. He was a 1947 graduate of Valdosta High School. During WWII, his family lived in Brunswick, GA. While there, he attended Glenn Academy. During summer vacations, he worked at the shipyard, as a welder at the age of 15. He was a graduate of the Northwestern School of Taxidermy. Mr. Stephenson was a member of the Lake Park Christian Church. He lived his life to the fullest and was never happier than being with his family and friends.

He enjoyed fishing, hunting and dancing. He was a Past Master Counselor of the Order of DeMolay, a Mason of St. John The Baptist Lodge #184, a Shriner of Hasan Lodge for over 60 years, a member of the “Valdosta T’s” the Valdosta Shrine Oriental Band, and a Jester of Hasan Shrine Lodge of Albany, GA, and a lifetime member of the Elks Lodge of Valdosta, GA for over 60 years. He was a member of the Senior Citizens Center and Happy Travelers Travel Group. He enjoyed the dances at the center and traveling with the group. He was an avid dancer and would rather go dancing than go fishing. He won many dance contests. He was an outgoing person who loved people and never met a stranger. He took a great interest in his yard. He was a talented “handyman” who could repair or build most anything. He was well known for his talent as a Taxidermist and he mounted thousands of trophies in his studio for hunters and fishermen over a period of 39 years. He was an active member of the Georgia and National Taxidermy Association. He was the first licensed Taxidermist in Lowndes County. He was well known for his Christmas Yard scenes of mounted animals complete with Santa and his sleigh. He started his working career early, selling peanuts, later, as a stock boy at a grocery store. While in high school, he worked at his father’s service station on N. Patterson St., known as “Vernon’s Gulf Station”. In 1952, he started working for National Container Corporation at Clyattville, GA. It was sold many times and he retired as a Laboratory Technician, after 36 years of service, with Packaging Corporation of America. After his retirement he had more time to travel and went on several cruises. One of the most enjoyable was going to Alaska and Canada, he also went to Hawaii and the Panama Canal.

Mr. Stephenson is survived by his wife, Marion Taylor Stephenson, son and daughter-in-law, Matthew and Janette Stephenson, all of Lake Park, two daughters and sons-in-law, Kim and George Grigg, of Valdosta, and Jodi and Roddey Scruggs, of Hahira, his brother and sister-in-law, Hugh and Betty Stephenson, of Valdosta, sister, Joyce Johnson, of Thomasville, GA, sister-in-law Gigi Stephenson, of Valdosta, his first wife and the mother of his children, Dorothy Greene Stephenson, of Waycross, GA, his grandchildren, Jimmy Maples, Sara Grigg, both of Valdosta, Samantha and Scott Schrieber, of Savannah, GA, Ashley Thorne, Alex Stephenson, Jake Stephenson, Anna Stephenson, all of Lake Park, GA, and Russ and Kim Brown, of Savannah, GA, ten great grandchildren and two great great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews, his step-daughter, Linda Rowe, of St. Augustine, FL, step-daughter and son-in-law, Marilyn and Tom Cosby, Jr., of Valdosta, step grandchildren, Jessica Rowe, of St. Augustine, FL, Lara Cosby, of Valdosta, Lindsay and Don McCardle, of Quincy, FL, Ryan Taylor, of Las Vegas, NV, and Brad and Chelsie Cosby, of Cairo, GA, and three great great step grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Willard Stephenson, Lankford Stephenson, Leland Stephenson, Catherine Hafner, Virginia Parker, and Dorothy Charos, and by his second wife Grace O’Neal Stephenson. The family would like to thank the Halcyon Hospice Team for their tender loving care.

A funeral service will be held on two p.m. on Sunday, December 23, 2018 in the chapel of the Carson McLane Funeral Home with Rev. Wayne Dorsett officiating. Burial with Masonic Rites will follow at Sunset Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Saturday from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be given in honor of Mr. Stephenson to the Shriner’s Hospitals for Children, 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL, 33607, or The Alzheimer’s Foundation (www.alz.org.) Carson McLane.