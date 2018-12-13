Share with friends













Mr. Tomas Gonzalez-Vigo Jr., 70, of Valdosta, passed away Sunday, December 9, 2018 at the Fellowship Home after a lengthy illness. Tomas was a devoted Catholic parishioner of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church. He was a eucharistic minister and volunteered a lot of time at the St. Francis Center. He enjoyed watching old westerns and spending time with his beloved grandchildren. Mr. Gonzalez-Vigo, Jr. was a retired U.S. Air Force MSGT, who served his country for over twenty years.

Mr. Tomas Gonzalez-Vigo Jr. is survived by his wife, Celestina Gonzalez; his mother, Cristobalina Gonzalez of New Jersey, two sons and daughters in law Tomas P. III, (Heidi) Gonzalez of Valdosta and Christopher (Elizabeth) Gonzalez of North Carolina; a daughter and son in law, Evangelina (Carlos) Sanchez of California; a brother, Edwin Gonzalez of Alaska; and a sister and brother in law, Nydia (Blue) Ortiz of New Jersey; seven grandchildren, Tristan Williams, Julian Gonzalez, Lleyton Gonzalez, Tobias Gonzalez, Elijah Sanchez, Ava Sanchez and Emma Gonzalez.

Mr. Gonzalez-Vigo Jr. was preceded in death by his father Tomas Gonzalez, his first wife, Elisa Paras, a son Eric Gonzalez and two brothers Robert Gonzalez and Willie Gonzalez.

The family will receive friends Friday evening December 14, 2018 at Carson McLane Funeral Home from 6 – 8 pm. Funeral services will be held at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church on Saturday December 15, 2018 at 10 AM. Interment will follow at the Sunset Hill Cemetery.

