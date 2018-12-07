Share with friends













Timothy Eric King, formerly of Valdosta, GA, and resident of Denton, Texas, passed away suddenly, Wednesday, November 28, 2018, at the age of 60. He was born in Tulsa, Oklahoma to the parents of Bernice King Sheppard and the late Paul S. King.

Tim received his education through the Valdosta City School System in Valdosta, GA. He was employed for nearly twenty years at the University of North Texas in Denton, TX as a devoted Facility Manager of the Murchison Performing Arts Center. He was previously employed for over fifteen years as the Facility Manager of Whitehead Auditorium at Valdosta State University.

Tim will be sadly missed by his mother, Bernice King-Sheppard and step-father: Ruther B. Sheppard of Valdosta, GA; his sister: Medina King-Harris (William) of Adel, GA; a brother: Craig A. King of Valdosta, GA; nephews: Jason B. King of Adel, GA and Brandon Lewis of Roanoke, VA; great-nieces: Shanice King of Valdosta, GA and Infinity Lewis of Savannah, GA; great-nephew: Dadrian Lewis of Roanoke, VA; and a host of cousins extended family and friends, including the staff of University of North Texas Music Department.

The Celebration of Life for the late Mr. Timothy Eric King will be Saturday, December 8th, 11:00 a.m., Godfrey Funeral Home Chapel.

Public viewing, today, 10 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., Godfrey Funeral Home.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry, www.godfreyfuneralhome.net.

Personal and professional services provided by Godfrey Funeral Home, LLC.